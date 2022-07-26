RUSHVILLE – Registration for 2022 Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Fall Youth Soccer is now open.
A new system is in place so registration can be done online. Visit https://leagues.teamlinkt.com/rushvilleoptimists and click the “Resister” link. Registration forms for players and for those willing to volunteer to coach are available at the site, as well as other information about the 2022 season.
Fees for the league can be paid via debit or credit card using the registration form. If individuals cannot pay this way, contact the Rushville Breakfast Optimist at RushvilleBreakfastOptimist@gmail.com.
There will also be an in-person registration on Friday. Aug. 12. This will be the final day to register to play fall soccer. Organizers will be at the Rushville Riverside Park Amphitheater from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 to aid in registering for the season. Payment can be made via debit card, credit card or cash at this event. There will not be any registration after this time.
Once the teams are comprised, practices will be set by the coaches. Games are set to be played on Saturdays in September and October.
To be eligible to play in the season, the child must be sixth grade or younger this fall and enrolled in school. Pre-Kindergarten children will not be turned away, but these children will be place on Kindergarten teams and will play Kindergarten rules.
This program promotes kids getting to exercise, having fun, learning the sport of soccer and working as a team.
If you have any questions, please reach out to Marrisa Taylor at 765-571-2430 or Christina Lacy at 317-698-5408. You can also email the Optimist Club at RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com.
