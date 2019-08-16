On that date, hunters can begin purchasing a reservation for put and take pheasant hunts at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish. They do not need to log in or create an online account to purchase a reservation, but must have an online account to look up completed reservations at a later date. Hunters must register online for put and take hunts, as these hunts are no longer available on a first-come, first-served basis at Fish & Wildlife Areas (FWAs).
The cost is $30 per reservation. Reservations are non-refundable; however, they can be transferred to another person. Individuals will receive an email notification upon completion of the reservation that includes their hunt registration ID, date reserved, and property name, and should make sure to keep this confirmation.
FWAs participating in put and take hunts this year are Atterbury, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Pigeon River, Tri-County, Willow Slough, and Winamac. Hunters must check in between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. ET (8 – 2:30 p.m. CT for Willow Slough) on the day of the hunt. Hunting starts at 9 a.m. at each property.
All hunters are required to have a current Indiana Hunting License and Gamebird Habitat Stamp to participate in put and take hunts. Individuals participating in put and take pheasant hunts at FWAs are prohibited from harvesting game animals other than pheasants on days when pheasants are released and hunted.
To learn more about put and take pheasant hunts visit on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Information provided by Indiana Department of Natural Resources
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.