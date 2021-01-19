Registration for the Spring 2021 Greensburg Youth Baseball League is open now until March 26. You can register online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/greensburgybl.
The following are some important dates about the upcoming season.
Evaluations will occur for the following divisions: Rookie, Minor, Major and Babe from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 27-28 at the YMCA. More information will be shared of when each division should show up to the YMCA to spread players out as much as possible. It is very important that each player in these leagues attends evaluations to help make the leagues competitive.
Coaches we will host a coaches meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 6 in the Parks and Recreation Building "Armory" to discuss rules and pass out draft sheets.
Coaches will draft at 6 p.m. April 9. More information will be sent on the time each league will draft. Only one coach from each team needs to be present during the draft and players are not present.
Practices start the week of April 12. Once your player has been drafted on April 9, the coaches will reach out with practice times.
Games will start either May 8 or May 10, and will occur from Monday-Friday, with no weekend games other than possibly opening day on May 8.
Teams will play a minimum of 10 games for a regular season and then a tournament for each division other than T-ball.
The plan is to complete the season and tournament by July 2.
