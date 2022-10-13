The high school football season has reached the regular season finale and the final tune-up prior to the state tournament.
North Decatur (8-0) looks to complete its undefeated regular season, hosting Wes-Del (1-7). This will also be Senior Night for the Chargers. A win would also give the Chargers the conference championship.
Wes-Del quarterback Triton Blevins has passed for 339 yards this season. The ground game is led by Trey Adams and Brock Nauman. Adams leads the team in all purpose yards.
Grayson Mealy, Alec Thornburg and Nauman lead the defense in total tackles for Wes-Del.
Wes-Del was shut out by Union County 20-0 last week.
Two locals teams will meet at Rushville as the 2-6 Lions host the 2-6 Greensburg Pirates. These two will also meet next week in the opening round of the sectional.
The Pirates’ defense will be tasked with slowing the Lions’ hurry-up offense. Rushville quarterback Austin Vance has passed for 1,156 yards with 12 touchdowns. Harper Miller has rushed for 780 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Thompson has 408 yards receiving.
Rushville’s defense will need to slow quarterback Sam West. The senior QB has passed for 896 yards with seven touchdowns and rushed for 665 yards with six touchdowns. Eli Moore has rushed for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
South Decatur (4-4) looks to move above .500 on the season by hosting Cambridge City Lincoln (0-8).
Corbin Johnson leads the Cougars ground attack with 1,289 yards and 15 touchdowns. Rhett Martin went over the 500 yard mark with his efforts last week. Martin has 506 yards rushing with six touchdowns. Tyler Bishop has five rushing touchdowns for the Cougars.
Batesville (4-4) closes out the regular season hosting Connersville (4-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday with Senior Night festivities prior to kick off.
Batesville quarterback Will Jaisle has passed for 745 yards with eight touchdowns and rushed for 521 yards with six touchdowns. Gage Pohlman has rushed for 424 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Cade Kaiser leads the Bulldogs with 390 yards receiving with four touchdowns.
