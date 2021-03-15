WESTPORT — Before the South Decatur-Edinburgh basketball game in February, Willard Rice grabbed the microphone. Rice has served as South’s athletic director for the past 11 years and is retiring after this school year, his 48th in education.
Rice mentioned how the SD community is special in a manner unlike previous stints at Eastern High School and Kokomo High School.
When asked about it during an interview last week, Rice elaborated on those comments.
“I’ve never been at a school where everything is so family oriented,” Rice said. “They’re great. Teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, secretaries, they’re unbelievable people. It makes it fun to go to work almost every day.”
Rice worked with good people at his previous schools, but there’s no denying it’s simply different in Cougar Country.
“If there’s a problem, all of a sudden you’ve got 10 or 15 people who want to help and do things for you or for a kid or for a family,” Rice said. “That’s what makes South Decatur special. Those people care. They care about kids, they care about staff, they care about family, they care about South Decatur.”
Another special connection for Rice has been with Jim Jameson, South’s principal.
Rice coached Jameson when he was a freshman starter on the Eastern football team. Rice left the next year to take a job at Kokomo, his alma mater. But they were later reunited when Jameson became a teacher and an assistant football coach for Rice at Kokomo.
And they’ve were able to work together for over a decade at SD.
“That was one thing that made it real special,” Rice said, “the ability to work with (Jameson) and see how’s he’s grown and what a great job he does as principal. People at South are lucky.”
Rice was a standout quarterback for Kokomo and at Ball State University. He’s been a social studies teacher, assistant principal, principal and athletic director. He also coached football, girls basketball and baseball.
Rice coached an undefeated team at Eastern and at Kokomo. He saw Kokomo’s girls basketball teams win multiple state championships, the boys win one, and he was elected to the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
Yet the sporting highlight of his education career came a year ago when South’s boys basketball team won the sectional title.
“To be able to a part of it was just fantastic,” Rice said. “It capped my career. Probably the most exciting thing and fulfilling for me was to see us win both the conference and sectional last year. It would’ve been great this year, but last year we hadn’t won one for a long time and it was just – I can’t put it into words what a feeling it was for our community, for our staff, for our kids, just everybody at South Decatur.
“That’s the highlight of my career. I’ve had a lot of them, and that tops my list.”
Rice was miserable and angry after the Cougars suffered a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer in this year’s sectional championship. However, his outlook on everything changed the next day when he and his wife, Kathryn, went to Kokomo and he was able to hold his 4-month-old grandson.
“That put everything in perspective and made me feel so much better,” he said.
Rice has nine grandchildren, ranging in age from 4 months to seniors in high school. He’ll be able to see them more often once he’s retired.
Rice, who is 72, was going to retire last year, figuring it would be a fitting way to go out after the Cougars’ sectional title. But COVID came along and Rice didn’t want the Cougars to have to worry about finding a new AD during a challenging time.
One major reason Rice feels it’s now time to step aside is the increasing amount of paperwork required by the IHSAA and DOE.
“Anybody who knows me knows I don’t like to do a lot of paperwork,” he said. “It’s the worst thing, in my opinion, about the job. Going to games and traveling to games, everybody says ‘that’s got to be terrible.’ That, I love.”
While Rice will be retired in a couple months, his wife will still be working. He plans on helping her with a few things, while also relaxing and taking it easy for a while.
“But most people who know me know that probably won’t last very long,” he said. “I’ll probably end up finding a job two to three days a week to keep me busy so I don’t get too bored.”
Rice has learned a quite a few things during his nearly five decades in education. At the top of the list is treating people the right way. He was in charge of discipline at Kokomo for 18 years, dealing with “some pretty tough situations,” but he got through them by being honest, fair and treating people with respect.
He’s made many friends over the years and has enjoyed many success stories.
“If I had it to do all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Rice said. “I’ve loved what I’ve done and I’ve loved who I’ve worked with.”
