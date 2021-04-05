EDINBURGH – All it took was one meet to change Greenburg golf coach Bryce Mize’s outlook.
“Our performance (Saturday) transitioned my mindset on the season from uncertain to optimistic,” Mize said.
The Pirates finished fifth out of 20 teams at Saturday’s Edinburgh Invitational. They shot a 336, which was only one shot back of tying for third place, and only five back of second place.
Senior Ben Bausback led the way with a three-over 75 at Timbergate Golf Course. He made three birdies on par 4s and two on par 5s.
“Ben was solid all day long using five birdies to card a great score,” Mize said. “The rest of the guys were solid from start to finish as well.”
Fellow senior Devin Winkley finished with an 85. Sophomore Abe Tebbe and freshman Parker Phillips each shot 88, while freshman Hunter Springmeyer shot 94.
There were a few hiccups along the way, Mize said, but he expects the Pirates will correct those errors as they gain more experience this season.
“It was wonderful to return to competition after missing our entire season last year due to the pandemic,” Mize said. “Obviously, there was some uncertainty surrounding many teams with such a long layoff. However, I feel like this was a great way to start our season.”
Batesville finished 11th with a 364.
Austin Pohlman led the way with an 86, while Dean Campbell shot an 87. Kyle Williamson shot 95, Jackson Wanstrath had a 96 and Jack Abplanalp had a 99.
“I was just happy we got a chance to compete again,” BHS coach Ben Siefert said. “It was a good opportunity to see where we stack up at the current time against some teams in our area. It was a good chance to get some real ‘on the job training’ and hopefully some things to draw on as we try to get better heading into May and April.”
Oldenburg Academy placed 13th. Drew Wagner carded a 74 to lead the Twisters.
All three teams will return to action Tuesday. The Pirates will play at Jennings County along with North Decatur, while the Bulldogs and Twisters will play at Lawrenceburg.
