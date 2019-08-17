GREENSBURG -- The Lady Cougars hit the court on Saturday at the Southwestern (Hanover) round robin tournament to open their 2019 campaign.
Behind four returning varsity members from 2018 in Whitnye Burton, Kalie Fry, Lana Bell and Brook Somers, head coach Carrie Somers is expecting great things from the team this season.
Entering her fourth year as head coach, Somers is not shying away from what she wants to see from the girls.
“(We want to) win the sectional and we want to place at the top of the conference (Mid-Hoosier),” Somers said.
To get there, Somers has a plan in place for the girls to work at in early season practices.
“(We are working on) working together as a team, being more aggressive and playing hustle defense,” Somer said.
With Lily Rigby (libero), Savannah Bushhorn (MH), Loryn Pate (MH) and Megan Manlief (right side hitter) moving up to varsity to join the four returning players and transfer player Ali Jameson (Setter/DS) joining the team from Greensburg, Somers sees an improvement from the team’s 8-17 record a year ago.
The Lady Cougars will face the Lady Rebels and Greensburg Lady Pirates in the round robin tournament at Southwestern High School on Saturday, then kick things into hyperdrive next week with three matches.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 217003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.