Reynolds, Adams named Co-MVPs

GREENSBURG — The Greensburg boys baseball team celebrated their 2019 season last week, handing out awards to top players.
Both Cade Reynolds and Cam Adams were recognized for the work to make All-EIAC team. For this, the duo was also named Co-MVPs.
Reynolds also picked up the awards for highest batting average and outstanding pitcher.
The Mental Attitude Award went to Logan Smith.
Toby Brogan was this year’s most improved player.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
