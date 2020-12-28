The Ripley County Tourney will take place next week at multiple sites.
For both the boys and the girls tourney's, the first round will be played as a "regular season" game at two sites on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the JV playing at 6 p.m. and the varsity to follow.
Ripley County is still in "red" status. With attendance being severely restricted, this format will allow only two communities in the gym at a time and maximize attendance.
Vouchers will be used for the entire tourney. Each host school will be distributing vouchers.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Girls
Batesville at South Ripley. JV at 6, varsity to follow.
Jac Cen Del at Milan. JV at 6, varsity to follow.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Boys
Batesville at South Ripley. JV at 6, varsity to follow.
Jac Cen Del at Milan. JV at 6, varsity to follow.
Friday, Jan 8.
Girls varsity at Milan
Consolation game at 5:30 p.m.
Championship game at approximately 8 p.m.
For the 5:30 start time, only the two teams and fans of those teams are allowed in the gym for the consolation game. Once the game is finished, the gym will be cleared and cleaned. Then, fans and teams playing in the championship game will be allowed to enter the gym.
Saturday, Jan 9
JV Championships at Jac-Cen-Del
10:00 a.m. boys championship
11:30 a.m. girls championship
There will be no consolation game for the JV.
Varsity boys at South Ripley
Consolation game at 5:30 p.m.
Championship game at approximately 8 p.m.
For the 5:30 start time, only the two teams and fans of those teams are allowed in the gym for the consolation game. Once the game is finished, the gym will be cleared and cleaned. Then, fans and teams playing in the championship game will be allowed to enter the gym.
