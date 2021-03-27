GREENSBURG — Uncertainty is a commonly used word this spring as local teams prepare to play games, meets and matches for the first time two years.
Adding to the uncertainty for Greensburg’s tennis team is the fact that none of the 11 players on the roster have ever played in a varsity match.
Olivia Colson and Mollie Pumphrey are the lone seniors, while there are no juniors.
The sophomore class consists of Ella Chapman, Hailey Duerstock, Jenna Foster and Abigail Hoeing.
Freshmen make up the largest class, consisting of Morgan Cain, Janae Comer, Kayla Kramer, Claire Nobbe and Annie Pumphrey.
The seniors, who played junior varsity matches two years ago, are excited to see what’s in store for their final season.
“I’m definitely trying to make the most out of it,” Pumphrey said. “Sophomore year, I was taking it for granted. I thought junior year this would all brush over, but clearly it hasn’t. A year later we’re just now being able to pick up our rackets and start where we left off. It’s definitely been a roadblock, but it’s an opportunity to get back on the court.”
Colson is happy to be back playing tennis again with her teammates.
“I think it’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s a fun atmosphere joking and stuff – most of the time. We get serious in matches. We’re pretty competitive.”
Katrina Peters has taken over as the head coach, while former coach June Rigney is now an assistant.
Peters has coached tennis at other schools, but this will be her first season at Greensburg.
“I’m really excited!” she said. “It’s a good group of girls. They’ve been putting in a lot of work, especially since I’ve been here since basketball’s been out. They’ve been getting after it, grinding every day, and they’re excited. We’re ready.”
The Pirates are the defending Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference and Sectional 19 champions. They were set up to have a tremendous team in 2020 with a roster that featured seven seniors.
Rigney said there’s a strong tennis tradition at Greensburg. The boys won their 10th straight sectional title this past fall.
While none of the current players have varsity experience, they have all participated in camps and summer tennis.
“There’s a lot of room for growth; that’s the good thing,” Rigney said. “And we’ve got some pretty athletic girls.”
The Pirates began playing challenge matches earlier this week to begin determine positioning. Matches feature three singles and two doubles, with no one allowed to play both, thus requiring seven players.
While it was too soon for Peters to know who will play where, she expects Foster, Hoeing, Chapman and Duerstock will be in the lineup.
“From what I’ve seen,” Peters said, “they will definitely put points on the board for sure and win matches.”
Because she’s never played a varsity match, Foster isn’t quite sure what to expect.
“I just want to go out there and do my best every time and not get frustrated with myself, because it’s such a mental sport,” Foster said. “I’m really excited to start playing.”
Many of the players said they’re hoping to improve their serve, including Hoeing, who wants to hit it with more pace.
“I’m excited to play, excited to get better,” Hoeing said.
Greensburg’s first three matches will be at home: April 6 against Connersville, April 8 against Hauser and April 10 against New Palestine.
The Pirates will get to host the EIAC tournament and the IHSAA Sectional in May.
“I think our mindset would be on a conference championship,” Peters said, “and obviously getting through sectionals would be great.”
