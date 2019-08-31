Pirates top Chargers at North Branch
GREENSBURG — The Greensburg girls golf team defeated host North Decatur on Thursday night at North Branch on the Meadow Course.
Sidney Parmer of North Decatur was the meet medalist with a 42.
Greensburg was led in scoring by Junior Megan Reisman with a 45, which included a birdie on the par 4 fourth 4th hole. The senior duo of Kennedy McCullough and Ellie Acra were right behind with scores of 47 and 49, respectively. Emma Nobbe, Sarah Stapp, and Alyea Lawrence all shot 56.
“I thought our score was far from indicative of how we played tonight,” Pirates head coach Bryce Mize said. “We hit some really good shots, but we struggled with some very lousy pin locations. When the course is set up like that, it’s very difficult to score well. However, I’m really happy with the progress that the girls are making.”
The Chargers scores were rounded out by Katy Kinker (54), Payge Burchett (63) and Laronda Schwartz (64).
County cross country
The South Decatur Cougars hosted their annual cross country meet with five teams making an appearance.
The Lady Raiders of South Ripley won the girls meet with the North Decatur Chargers finishing third and Lady Cougars finishing fourth.
The Jac-Cen-Del Eagles won the boys meet, with the Cougars finishing third and the Chargers finishing fourth.
In the girls meet, Jenna Walton of North Decatur was the highest finisher. She finished in third at a time of 22:01.
Coming in exactly one minute later was Sierra Kalli to be the leading Cougars runner.
North Decatur’s Gracie Osting was the only other DCCS county runner in the top 10 with a sixth place finish in 23:12.
South Decatur’s Trevor Newby finished third to lead all county runners in 18:56. His teammate Nick Keppel finished in fifth in 19:30.
Brandon Gearhart was the leading runner for the Chargers with a 12th place finish in 20:23.
Cougars volleyball
The South Decatur Cougars were downed in a 5-set battle on Thursday night at home against the South Ripley Lady Raiders, 18-25, 23-25, 27-25, 25-22, 10-15.
Lana Bell led the team with a season high 17 kills in the match. Brook Somers joined Bell in double figures with 10.
Chargers volleyball
The Lady Chargers completed a perfect sweep of Franklin County on Thursday night on the road.
Olivia Bohman finished the match with a statsheet filling six aces, four kills and nine digs. Madelyn Bohman had six kills as well and five digs.
Kara Muckerheide had a team high 28 assists.
Erika Kramer’s 15 kills led the team and Anna Burkhart finished with six digs.
JV won in 2 sets: 25-19 25-11
Pirates tennis
Greensburg boys tennis defeated East Central by a score of 4-1. Brett Stringer played his best match of the year with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Charlie Pumphrey played great as well at No. 3 singles winning 6-2, 6-1. Sam Bower and Ben Duerstock kept their winning streak alive with a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles and Bryce Stringer and Karson Scheidler had a great win at No. 2 doubles with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 12-10.
Lady Pirates soccer
The Greensburg Lady Pirates Soccer hosted conference rivals Batesville at home. This would also be the Lady Pirate Junior Varsity team’s first game.
The games started with three Pirate seniors honoring two Greensburg teachers. Seniors Sierra Huffman, Kelsey Scott and Angelique Guillory honor teachers Ms. Nicole Batta and Mr. Aaron Mentz. The teachers were recognized as Influential Faculty/Staff members of Greensburg Community Schools.
Huffman honored Mr. Mentz by stating “thank you for being a teacher I can count on to give me a boost, break any attitude, and push me past and far beyond my limits.” Scott speaking about Ms. Batta, “She not only helped me understand the concept of Algebra, but she made me feel like it was okay to ask questions and that l wasn’t dumb for not understanding how math all fits together.” Guillory, who also honored Ms. Batta, “I appreciate her for being more than just a teacher and allowing me to talk to her as a person, not just a student.”
As the varsity game started Greensburg suffered a quick blow. With only 15 seconds off the clock, Batesville scored their first of 11 points. Greensburg Varsity was shut out. The score was 10-0 at the half. The Pirates were able to hold the second half and only allowed the Bulldogs to score one point.
The Junior Varsity saw 40 minutes of play. The Bulldogs were able to carry their momentum into that game as well. Batesville wins with a score 7-0. Keeper Emilee Ernestes, a freshman, had her first High School start as Keeper and saw an unprecedented 32 shots in 40 minutes. She was able to keep the score to seven.
Your Lady Pirates host South Ripley on September 5. Their record this year is 0-1-2 for the year.
Pirates volleyball
Greensburg defeated Connersville in three sets, 25-10 25-12 25-9.
Offensively Josie Nobbe led the team with 14 kills, followed by Anna West with 12, thanks to Taylor Cooney’s 29 assists.
At the service line, Hannah Messer was 16-17, Anna West was 15-16, Raegan Rigney was 13-14, and Emma DeWeese was 13-13.
“We were able to run some different plays offensively tonight and we worked to better some of our rotations,” head coach June Rigney said. “Ellie Jackson did a nice job on the right side of the net and taking the second ball when Taylor Cooney is on defense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.