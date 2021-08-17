GREENSBURG - The Lady Charger volleyball team fell to Eastern Hancock in the season opener 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20.
Coach Ashley Gauck noted, "At times we played with a lot of hustle and energy which was great to see, but ultimately we committed too many unforced errors."
Leading the Lady Charger attack was Caroline Stapp with 20 kills while Madelyn Bohman contributed eight kills. Bohman also played well all-around by adding three aces, three solo blocks and 28 digs.
Sami Luttel set 79-of-80 with 20 assists. Caroline Kennelly added four aces.
Aubrey Kennelly had four kills and 26 digs and Ella Kunz contributed three solo blocks.
Hannah Gorrell served consistently with 17-fo-20 and one ace and also played well defensively and on serve receive. Madi Allen finished with three kills.
"Overall, good overall effort by the entire team," Gauck added.
North fell in two sets in the junior varsity contest.
Ally Whitaker served three aces. Sydney Rohls added five kills and Kelsey Haley had nine assists.
