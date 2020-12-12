GREENSBURG — Brenner Hanna ran her first 5K in third grade with the Girls on the Run program. She really enjoyed playing soccer at the time and didn’t run again until sixth grade when she joined the middle school team.
Hanna’s parents ran cross-country, so she decided to give it a try. She tied the school record as a sixth-grader and realized she might be on to something.
“I thought well maybe I can do something out of this,” she said. “I kept working hard and kept improving, and now here we are.”
Years of consistent hard work and dedication led to a special day Wednesday in the Greensburg gym lobby, when Hanna made her commitment to run for Indiana University official by signing with the Hoosiers.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Hanna said. “It’s been a goal of mine since sixth grade. I would always look up to the IU girls and think how cool it was to be at their level, and now I’m gonna be competing with them. I’m really excited for next year.”
Continued improvement
Troy Davis, Greensburg’s cross-country coach, knew Hanna was a talented runner when he watched her compete in a junior high race.
In her first race for Davis as a freshman, Hanna won. It was the first of dozens of victories she would accumulate in cross-country and track.
Hanna owns three school records in track, two in swimming and the only one she can in cross-county, the fastest 5K time (18 minutes, 9 seconds). She’s also the only girl in GHS history to medal (a top-20 finish) at the state cross-country meet.
“One of the things that sets Brenner apart is her drive to improve,” Davis said. “She never settles – not in workouts, not in meets and not as an athlete. Her drive to get better every season is outstanding.”
Hanna tried to implement something each year to continue to improve, adding weight training as a sophomore, band work her junior year and doubles (running on her own before school, then practicing with the team after) her senior year.
Parents Brad and Jenni Hanna are thrilled to see her dedication get rewarded.
“She’s worked hard and we’re proud that her efforts have paid off,” Jenni Hanna said.
“It’s a long time to maneuver to stay healthy, stay engaged and stay interested and work through the process,” Brad Hanna said. “She’s done a good job with that.”
Future ambitions
Hanna explored other schools, including Navy and Indiana’s rival, Purdue. It’s where her sister, Kennedy, attends.
Ultimately, she chose her mother’s alma mater and the school she’s supported over the years by watching basketball and football games.
The Hoosiers typically have one of the top 20 cross-country teams in the nation, and Hanna likes the idea of challenging herself to make the varsity roster on a highly successful team.
Hanna plans on studying dietetics at IU. She became inspired after meeting with a {span}dietitian {/span}her freshman year, when she actually added to her diet rather than restricting it, and would enjoy helping people the same way.
It will be a different gratification than she gets after a run.
“Not many people can say they go out on a 10-mile easy run on Sunday,” Hanna said. “It’s the self-satisfaction you did something you didn’t think you could do the day before.”
