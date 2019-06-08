GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Youth Running Camp was held last week at Greensburg Community High School.
107 youth from around the county participated in a variety of running games, dynamic stretches, and warm-ups led by over 30 volunteers of local high school runners, college athletes, and area coaches during the clinic.
The young runners, grades 2-8, also received mini lessons in running from community members and successful runners and coaches from around the state of Indiana.
The motto for the 2019 clinic was “Run your R.A.C.E.!”
Pictured throughout the week in the sports pages of the Daily News will be the top three boys and girls runners from each age group. Today is the sixth and seventh/eighth grade winners.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7011; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
