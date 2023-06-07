GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Youth Running Club hosted the 11th annual running clinic from May 31 through June 2. A total of 87 youth from around the county participated in a variety of running games, dynamic stretches, and warm-ups led by more than 20 volunteers of local high school runners and area coaches during the clinic.
The young runners, grades 2-8, also received mini lessons in running from community members, high school runners and coaches from around the state.
The motto for the 2023 clinic “R.U.N.” emphasized key components of being successful not only in running, but also in life. These components included getting Ready to Run (with proper nutrition, warm ups and stretching), Being Unlimited (by focusing on the positive and things you can control) and putting it all together Now through pacing and racing strategies.
Some of the speakers to emphasize these important points included DCMH Registered Dietician Melissa Yake, former Franklin College Coach Paul Sargent, former Columbus North Coach Rick Weinheimer, Franklin Community High School Coach Jeff Powers and Greensburg High School runner Tiffani Gramman.
At the conclusion of the clinic, the DCYRC members participated in a mile race in their specific age groups. The top three girls and top three boys in each age group earned gold, silver and bronze medals for their performances. All the participants received DCYRC water bottles, backpacks and certificates at the end of the week for their successful completion of the clinic.
The Decatur County Youth Running Club would like to thank all their sponsors for supporting the event: Buy Right Auto, Dr. Andrew Poltrack, Great Plains Communications, Ag Productions, Phase Financial, Water-Tek, S & B Driving School, Decatur County Community Foundation, and Drs. David Weigel, Carol Lohmueller, and Eric Weigel for their contributions.
-Information provided
