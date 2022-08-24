LIBERTY - The Lady Lions traveled to Union County for girls soccer action Tuesday. The teams battled to a 4-4 tie.
Senior captain Audrey Gulley scored the first goal for RCHS with an assist from sophomore Railyn Combs.
Senior Haley Shoffner had two goals for the Lady Lions, one in the first half with an assist from senior Hannah Selby and an additional goal in the second half from Combs.
Combs also scored a goal for the Lady Lions off of a breakaway from Union County defense.
Freshman Carly Senour and Combs lead the Lady Lions with four shots on goal each, followed by Gulley three, Shoffner two, senior Izzy Wilson one and freshman Mikayla Herbert one.
Rushville's defense was able to hold Union County for two offside calls. Senior keeper and captain Belle Gossett had 12 saves in goal.
Selby said, "I think we all played very well together and fought hard no matter how tired we were. If we could just get first to the ball every time, then we'd be unstoppable."
Gossett, who normally plays the field and not in goal, added, "I think we did really good tonight. Everyone who came in gave us their all. We showed what we could do in the game tonight and I hope we can bring that to every single game the rest of the season."
Sophomore Brooke Means said, "I think we played a really good game overall. We communicated very well tonight. We switched positions with each other when we needed to. Even though we had a tie game we came out and played our best."
The Lady Lions travel at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to Oldenburg.
