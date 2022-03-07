ST. LEON – East Central High School hosted a 12-team indoor invitational Saturday. This is an opportunity for individuals to qualify for the indoor state finals on March 26.
The meet was Rushville’s first indoor meet of the year. The team had several top finishers and one event champion.
Kyle Stanley won the 3200 for the Lions. Hunter Parmelee crossed the line fifth in the 3200.
Jenna Lawler took second overall in the shot put.
The 4x800 relay team of Krodel Schindler, Stanley and Sterrett took second place.
Trish Morgan placed third in the hurdles.
Indya Burnett took fourth in the high jump.
Savannah Westphal placed fourth in the 3200.
Isaac Krodel placed eighth in the 800 for the Lions and Maddi Hankins took eighth in the 800 for the Lady Lions.
Following the first weekend, Rushville has several in the top 24 in the state. The top 24 will qualify for the state meet.
The 4x800 relay team is currently 17th. Westphal is 22nd in the 3200. The 3200 relay team of Madison Hankins, Mia Norvell, Yaniza Novell and Westphal is 20th. Lawler is fifth in the shot put and Katie Tableing is 21st in the shot put.
Rushville will travel to UIndy for a qualifying meet on March 16.
