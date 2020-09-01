It started out Kenny, Jack and Jim in 1960 and now it’s Mr. Bowling in 2020, but Rushville Bowl is 60 years old. The southside institution has provided great memories and good times for more than a few Rushville residents.
In the 60s and 70s, it was a meeting place for the teens on the weekends and the adults through the week. On Friday or Saturday nights after the football or basketball games, most of the kids made their way to Rushville Bowl. The athletes themselves would make a “grand” appearance after the game. The pinball games were reeling, the jukebox was blasting and Starkey was cooking burgers and fries at the snack bar. Can you say Happy Days?
Flash forward to today and you see a clean family friendly place that still houses competitive bowling leagues and many open play opportunities. A very popular one dollar bowling night every Friday has proven very popular with the local crowd. It’s now Karen’s Snackbar on the food scene where we serve some of Rushville’s best food. Ask someone who bowls league here. Hope year No. 61 is best ever.
There are specials to be had and can be viewed on the Rushville Bowl web page at www.RushvilleBowl.com.
If you have never been to Rushville Bowl or it’s just been a long time, stop by and just peek in the doors to see how it has changed. Bring your families and friends as many as you want and we’ll get you on the lanes.
We remind everyone with children in the house ages 2 – 15 you can sign up for kids bowl free. Just go to the web page www.KidsBowlFree.com and sign up for the program. Every Monday you will receive the week’s coupons via email. The coupons will be valid for 2 free games every day for that week. The rest of the family can get involved also with a Family Pass.
Week 1 results are in the book with medium to high scoring. In the Classic League, Max Sweet rolled high game at 245. The best series belonged to J.T. Ephlin with 675.
On Wednesday, Don Griffith rolled best game with a 265. Paul Sutton had top series with a 636. On Thursday night it was Shannon Huskins taking top game with 278. Lou Howard turned in he only 700 series for Week 1 with a 737 score.
It’s a Dollar Day weekend as both Friday and Saturday bowling games will be priced at $1 per game. Normally, a family of four bowling 3 games each would be $42, but this weekend it will be $12. Hope to see you!!
