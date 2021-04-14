RUSHVILLE – Hope and excitement were soaring in 2020 after six promising days of practice for Rushville’s softball team. That came to a screeching halt when the pandemic hit.
“For the first time in a long time, it appeared that Rushville had some depth and that we had kids in key positions that we had been missing in years past,” RCHS coach Amanda Norris said.
The Lions lost only two players from last year’s team, which means hope and excitement are elevated once again.
“We have high expectations this year,” Norris said.
Four seniors all have varsity experience and will look to provide leadership.
Kendra Hamilton is the starting shortstop and hit .400 with nine home runs as a sophomore. She was named to a high school seniors prospects pre-season watch list by The Indianapolis Star.
Jama Barnes and Carley Jobe are listed on the roster as first baseman. Barnes had a .357 on base percentage as a sophomore.
Outfielder Abby Herbert is off to a strong starter for her senior season, hitting a home run Monday at Connersville.
The junior class features three players, including returning pitcher Kara Chandler (who led the Lions with a .455 batting average as a freshman) and catcher Grace Muir (who hit .324 in 2019).
“These two have been playing together since they were young,” Norris said. “They read each other well and both aspire to play at the next level.”
Rochelle Myers is a junior outfielder, who’s hitting .300 so far this season.
The sophomore class is the largest, featuring five players.
“We have a strong sophomore class that we were really looking forward to getting varsity experience last year,” Norris said.
Briley Munchel starts at second, Molly Zachery at third and Belle Gossett at center field. Gossett got injured in the first week of practice and is ready to return once she fulfills her practice requirement.
Munchel and Zachery share team-high honors so far this season with five hits apiece.
Lily Brown is also an outfielder, who along with Myers, have been learning a new role.
“These ladies have done a really nice job so far and are working to learn new positions,” Norris said.
Kylee Herbert is the lone freshman on varsity, and Norris said she could make some appearances in a variety of roles.
Also on the roster is sophomore Shrayder Fischer, who is injured and will be out for the season.
“We look forward to seeing what she can do next season,” Norris said.
Rushville went 8-15 in 2019, including 5-9 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference to finish in fifth place.
The Lions were off to a 2-2 start heading into Wednesday’s game against North Decatur. The Lions have scored a combined 18 runs in their wins, but were held to a total of three runs in their losses.
Norris, who’s in her fourth year at the helm, is joined by assistant Dana Bors. The coaches have been seeing daily improvement from the Lions.
“We hope to see that translate in games and by the end of the season be consistently putting in seven-inning games. This team is capable of that,” Norris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.