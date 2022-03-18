INDIANAPOLIS - Rushville's track and field teams traveled to the University of Indianapolis for indoor track action. This meet is the last meet to qualify for the indoor state meet on March 26.
Rushville was joined by Warren Central, Kokomo, Cass, Cascade, Purdue Poly Tech, South Putnam, Linton-Stockton and Lawrence Central.
Rushville had several athletes place in the top eight at the meet.
In the 60 meter hurdles, Dylan Thompson finished eighth for the boys. For the Lady Lions, Lily Krodel placed fifth with teammate Trisha Morgan sixth.
Jayden Roosa finished sixth in the 60 meter dash.
The Lions' 4x8 relay team of Charlie Sterrett, Isaac Krodel, Kyle Stanley and Ryan Schindler was the top of the field, crossing the line in first place.
The Lady Lions' 4x2 relay team of Brittany Mahan, Railyn Combs, Indya Burnett and Morgan took sixth place.
For the Lions, the 4x2 relay team of Harper Miller, Roosa, Thompson and Chase Woolf finished sixth.
The distance medley relay team of Savannah Westphal, Mia Norvell, Madison Hankins, and Olivia Wehr placed second for the Lady Lions.
For the Lions, the distance medley relay team of Schindler, Cater Tague, Hunter Parmelee and Stanley won the event.
In the shot put for the girls, Jenna Lawler placed fourth followed by Katie Tabeling fifth. For the boys, Roosa finished seventh overall.
Burnett jumped to eighth place in the long jump for the Lady Lions. For the Lions, Tague took second place and Tristian Norris was fifth.
In the pole vault, Cyndi Tush cleared the bar for third place and teammate Gabby Pavey finished sixth.
Thompson placed second in the high jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.