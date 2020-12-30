ELNORA — The Lions traveled to North Daviess High School for the annual Old National Bank Tournament. Rushville opened the tournament facing Class A No. 4 Loogootee Lions and fell by the final of 67-30.
Rushville drops to 0-5 heading into the second game against South Knox. Loogootee improved to 6-2.
Loogootee scored the first four points of the game before Rushville got on the board with a right-wing 3-pointer by Camren Munchel. Back-to-back buckets by Loogootee’s Parker Arvin and Silas Bauer extended the lead to 8-3. Jerron Taylor hit a jumper for the Lions before Arvin and Bauer went back-to-back again for a 12-5 lead.
Munchel hit his second triple of the first quarter and after four points from Loogootee, Rushville got a 3-pointer from Taylor to close the first quarter with Loogootee leading 16-11.
Jack Laker scored in the paint for Rushville to open the second quarter. After a bucket by Bauer, Rushville got a rebound bucket by Cameron Jackman to stay within three at 18-15. Loogootee scored the next nine points. Jackman’s triple closed the first half with Loogootee on top 27-18.
Loogootee took over in the third quarter, scoring the first 10 points of the period. Jackman hit a 3-pointer to stop the run momentarily, but that was all for Rushville in the quarter. Loogootee scored the final 13 points of the third to lead 50-21 heading to the fourth quarter.
Taylor hit a floater in the lane to start the fourth quarter. Loogootee went on another spurt, this one of 12 points to build the lead to 62-23.
Taylor added four more points in the quarter and Carter Tague added a lay-up as Loogootee closed out the 67-30 victory.
For Rushville, Taylor had 12 points followed by Jackman eight, Munchel six, Tague two and Laker two.
Jordan Wildman led Loogootee with 22 points. Bauer added 17 and Arvin had 10.
