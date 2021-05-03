GREENFIELD – Rushville's girls track team came in fourth out of five teams in Friday's Cougar Chase.
Franklin Community came in first with 242, Greenfield Central came in second with 135.5, Greenwood Community came in third with 85.5, Rushville came in fourth with 85 and Frankton took fifth with a score of 68.
Indya Burnnett placed eighth in the high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches. In long jump Indya Burnnett placed second at 14-10, with Olivia Wehr taking eighth at 13-6 and Jocelyn Cain jumping 11-2.
Cyndi Tush and Gabby Pavey took fifth and sixth in pole vault, clearing heights of 8-0 and 7-6. Annie Hadley also participated in pole vault clearing a height of 6-6.
Sophomore Katie Tableing dominated the shot and disc ring, taking second in both events by throwing 33-3 and 89-3. Annie Thoman had personal bests in both shot (29-9) and discus (79-9), placing fourth and sixth. Addison Ballanger threw a distances of 29-5 in the shot put to place fifth and threw 66-9 in discus to place ninth.
In the 100-meter dash Lexi Morris finished with a time of 15.86 seconds, and she ran a 33.06 in the 200.
Olivia Wehr took fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:09.
In the 800, Ashley Whitham ran a 2:54 for sixth and Mia Norvell ran a 2:56 for eighth. Bell Westphal also ran the 800 with a time of 3:05.
Savannah Westphal ran a 7:02 in the 1600 to place seventh.
Lily Krodel dominated the hurdles, finishing third in the 100 in a time of 18.31. Krodel won the 300 hurdles in 50.37.
Jocelyn Cain finished the 100 hurdles in 22.02. Indya Burnnet and Katie Ripberger finished seventh and eighth in the 300 hurdles with times of 59.00 and 1:07.
The 4x100 team of Ripberger, Hadley, Cain and Morris finished in fifth with a time of 1:01.
The 4x400 team of Burnett, B.Westphal, Wehr and Krodel finished fifth with a time of 4:44.
The 4x800 team of B. Westphal, Norvell, Whitham and Wehr finished third with a time of 11:33.
"The girls performed well on Friday," coach Hannah Augsburger said. "They competed well and came out with grit."
-Information provided
