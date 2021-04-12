GREENSBURG – Rushville's girls track and field team competed on a rainy day Saturday for the Crossbones Relay. The weather halted the hurdles and field events, but that did not stop the runners from competing.
The 4x800 team of Cyndi Tush, Olivia Wehr, Isabell Westphal and Savannah Westphal finished in fourth place with a season-best time of 11:41, while the team of Whitham, Norvell, Pavey and Hankins finished fifth with a personal-best team time of 12.17.
In the distance medley relay, the team of Olivia Wehr, Savannah and Isabell Westphal, and Ashley Whitham finished sixth with a 15:42.
The 4x200 team of Cyndi Tush, Lexi Morris, Cassidy Tellas and Lilly Krodel finished third with a time of 2:08.
The sprint medley relay team of Tellas, Morris, Indya Burnett and I. Westphal finished fifth with a time of 2:16.
The last race of the day was the 4x400 team of I. Westphal, Burnett, Tush and Krodel finishing fifth with 4:53. The 4x400 team of Pavey, Adams, Norvell and Lawrence also competed.
"The rain was our biggest obstacle Saturday," coach Hannah Augsburger said, "and the girls came out ready to race. After Saturday they are ready for any weather Indiana might bring us this season. I am very proud of the girls, and excited to compete on Tuesday. "
Rushville will next be in action on Tuesday at Southport against Southport, Connersville and New Palestine.
