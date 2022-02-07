GREENSBURG – When the IHSAA announced the sectional draw for girls basketball at Greensburg, some thought the host Lady Pirates and sectional favorite Rushville would meet in the final. Despite some delays due to the weather, that is exactly how the sectional has played out.
Rushville (16-9) won the first semifinal on Saturday 67-34 over South Dearborn (5-18). Greensburg (10-14) held off Lawrenceburg (15-10) 39-33 in the second semifinal to set up the battle for the sectional title between the Lady Lions and Lady Pirates at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
RUSHVILLE
South Dearborn opened the scoring in the game with a 3-pointer from Natalie Cantrell. Rushville answered with a traditional three point play from Annika Marlow. Buckets by Sophia Dora and Marlow put the Lady Lions on top 7-3 and the Lady Lions never trailed again.
Leading 10-6, Rushville extended the lead with a 3-pointer from Briley Munchel. After a traditional three point play by South Dearborn’s Jillian Bond, a steal and bucket by Lexi Morris and bucket from the baseline by Belle Gossett put Rushville on top 17-9 after the first quarter.
Rushville outscored the Lady Knights 21-11 in the second quarter. Marlow and Morris drained 3-pointers and a bucket by Leonie Boyer pushed the Rushville lead to 25-14.
The lead ballooned to 35-17 after a traditional three point play by Boyer and bucket by Gossett. The Lady Lions scored the final three points of the half to lead 38-20.
The 3-pointer was big for Rushville in the third quarter. Munchel connected from long range to extend the lead to 41-20. Marlow added a bomb to make it 44-20. Those two connected again from long range as the Lady Lions pushed the lead to 54-26 after three quarters.
Rushville outscored the Lady Knights 13-8 in the final eight minutes to secure a spot in the championship game.
Rushville was led in scoring by Marlow with 18 points. Dora finished with 12 points and Munchel had 11 points. Boyer added eight followed by Morris five, Gossett four, Jin Calaf three, Cassidy Tellas two, Kylee Herbert two and Ericka Kuhn two.
Marlow and Munchel both had five rebounds. Gossett grabbed four rebounds. Marlow handed out seven assists. Munchel, Marlow and Calaf all had four steals.
GREENSBURG
With the game tied at 30-30 near the mid-point of the fourth quarter, the Lady Pirates outscored Lawrenceburg 9-3 to secure the 39-33 victory and a spot in the championship game.
Lawrenceburg opened the scoring in the game with a free throw by Elizabeth Redar. Emma McQueen drained a 3-pointer from the right corner to put Greensburg on top early. The teams traded bucket up to a 9-9 tie. Lawrenceburg’s Kirsten Cross broke the tie with her eighth point of the quarter to put the Lady Tigers on top by two.
Greensburg closed out the first quarter on a 6-0 run. A free throw by Mylie Wilkison was followed by two free throws from Leah West and a West 3-pointer as Greensburg led 15-11 after one quarter.
The Lady Tigers fought back in the second quarter. Cross scored six straight. A Wilkison bucket and West free throw was all for the Lady Pirates in the second. The teams went to the halftime break knotted at 18-18.
The third quarter was also low scoring. A West bucket tied the game at 22-22 before Lawrenceburg’s Hannah White had a rebound bucket to give the Lady Tigers the lead. Carlee Adams hit a 3-pointer for Greensburg to close the third quarter with the Lady Pirates claiming the slim 25-24 lead.
The teams traded the lead three times early in the fourth before Greensburg’s Kayla Tamm drained a 3-pointer to put the Lady Pirates on top 30-28. A bucket by Redar tied the game at 30-30.
Wilkison drove to the bucket for two points to start Greensburg’s final run. Adams followed with a 3-pointer to put Greensburg up 35-30. Redar closed the gap to three points with a rebound bucket, but two Adams free throws made it 37-32.
Cross hit a late free throw for Lawrenceburg, but Tamm closed out the game with a pair at the charity stripe for the 39-33 victory.
