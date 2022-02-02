The Lady Lions gymnastics team improved to 4-0 on the season with a victory over Shelbyville and Fishers.
Rushville finished the meet with a team total 95.725. Fishers was second with 94.100 and Shelbyville was third with 74.250.
Rushville's Nova Tackett won the all-around with a career best 33.75. Tackett was second on the vault with an 8.65, first on the bars with an 8.175, first on the beam with an 8.6 and second on the floor with an 8.325.
Annie Thoman finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 30.525. Thoman placed fifth on the vault with an 8.2, fifth on the bars with a 6.8, third on the beam with an 8.025 and sixth on the floor with a 7.5.
Bell Westphal took fifth place in the all-around with a 30.125. She placed fourth on the vault with an 8.375, third on the bars with a 7.4, ninth on the beam with a 6.65 and fifth on the floor with a 7.7.
Cora Emory placed ninth in the all-around with a score of 26.125. Emory scored 8.15 for sixth on the vault, 5.45 for eighth on the bars, 5.8 for 11th on the beam and 6.725 for 14th on the floor.
Mallory McDaniel placed 11th on the bars with a 4.2, 13th on the beam with a 5.05 and 13th on the floor with a 6.95.
Emma Philpot placed seventh on the bars with a 6.15, fourth on the beam with a career best 7.975 and ninth on the floor with a 7.125.
Katie Thoman was 10th on the vault with a 7.85, 12th on the beam with a 5.225 and 10th on the floor with a 7.1.
