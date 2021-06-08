RICHMOND – It was a solid showing for Rushville in Monday's golf sectional tournament.
The Lions finished in fourth place, one spot shy of advancing, after shooting a 384 at Richmond Elks Lodge & Country Club. Union County finished third and advanced with a 351.
Jack Laker shot an 89 to lead the Lions. He was five shots off tying for the third and final individual advancing spot.
Sam Smith was one back of Laker with a 90, while Caleb Jessup shot a 94.
Devin Richardson (111) and Cordell Fuller (113) also competed for Rushville.
Jonah Graham of Connersville shot a 76 to earn medalist honors. He was one of four players to break 80.
Richmond won the team title with a 328. Connersville came in second at 342.
Rushville edged Franklin County (386) and Hagerstown (387), while also beating a handful of other schools. The sectional featured 12 teams, with 11 recording team scores (Seton had only two players).
