ANDERSON - Rushville's boys and girls track and field teams competed at Anderson University Saturday. After the competition, RCHS had qualified six individuals for the Hoosier State Indoor Meet at Indiana University next Saturday.
The Lady Lions qualified four individuals for the state meet. Cyndi Tush and Gabby Pavey qualified in the pole vault. Jenna Lawler qualified in the shop put and Carly Senour in the long jump.
Representing the Lions will be Trent Dyer in the high jump and Tristan Norris in the long jump.
Tush had a big day at Anderson. Tush placed fourth in the elite competition and she ranks sixth for the state meet with a personal best height of 10-0.
Pavey placed 12th at Anderson with a personal best height of 8-6.
"These two girls have only really only jumped four times in practice due to weather and both were regional qualifiers in gymnastics which got them a late start," RCHS pole vault coach Jim Tush said. "They are both right where they left off last season and looking forward to the outdoor season."
Sophomore Lawler finished second at Anderson with a distance of 35-7.25. This ranks her 11th overall in the state. Mahan also set a personal best in the competition.
“Lawler is a great thrower,” Coach Jacob Bentley said. “It was a good opportunity for her to see this level of competition. We will continue to build off of it and compete in a super competitive throwing group at state on Saturday."
Coach Bentley compliments Mahan’s hard work this off season as the benefit to her reaching her personal record Saturday.
Due to an injury to one of the competitors, the long jump competition was cut short. Freshman Senour jumped 14-9.5 at Anderson, but has a distance of 15-9 (16th in state) that qualified her for the state meet.
"Looking forward to seeing her improve this outdoor season," Coach Tush said.
Trisha Morgan ran :12.03 in the 60 hurdles and Railyn Combs :08.70 in the dash. The 4x200 relay team of Senour, Combs, Leonie Boyer and Katie Ripberger grabbed the RCHS indoor school record with a time of 2:00.10, while the distance medley relay team of Yanitza Norvell, Mia Norvell, Trisha Morgan, and Ashley Whitham ran a time of 15:28.73.
For the Lions, Dyer, ranked ninth in the state, cleared 6-0 for eighth at Anderson. Norris placed 10th at Anderson in the long jump with a distance of 19-6. Norris is ranked 24th in the state, qualifying him for the state meet.
Thompson placed 13th in the high jump and 12th in the shot put with a distance of 42-6. Brian Simmermon has a toss of 42-3.
“Being seniors, it is great to see it really starting to click for these two throwers,” Coach Bentley added. “I am excited to see the boys throwing group grow and develop throughout the season."
The 4x200 relay team of Harper Miller, Dayton Bates, Braydon Wilson and Chase Woolf placed 14th with a time of 1:39.94.
“Our handoffs were perfect,” RCHS sprint coach Holly Grizzell said. “These boys did a great job for their first time as a relay team and two of them for their very first high school track meet. I am excited to see how this group develops going forward."
The DMR team of Ryan Schindler, Wyatt Jacobs, Sam Barada and Charlie Sterrett ran a time of 12:02.97 while the 4x800 relay team of Isaac Krodel, Issaac Schelle, Dustin King and Jacob Branson ran 9:49.21.
"It was a good day for our kids to see some great competition in a mix of big schools and small schools. Many of the kids stepped up to the challenge and delivered some fantastic results," Coach Tush said.
