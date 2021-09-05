AURORA - The Lady Lions volleyball team lost at South Dearborn in an EIAC conference match up 28-30, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14.
"We have to find a way to stop making the same mistakes over and over again. I know this is a young team, but we have lost some matches that we shouldn't have. We have seen our potential and now it is about bringing that potential to every match," Coach Scanlan said.
For the Lady Lions, Olivia Yager tallied six points, six kills, seven assists and 27 digs. Ericka Kuhn had eight points, six kills and 10 digs. Trisha Morgan finished with five points, three kills, five assists and 11 digs. Lily Brown had 25 serve receptions and 25 digs. Josie Ballenger added two kills, 22 serve receptions and 26 digs. Audrey Angle finished with seven points, two aces and two kills.
South Dearborn won the junior varsity match 25-17, 15-25, 15-9.
For Rushville, Brittany Mahan had eight points, one ace, one kill, five assists and seven digs. Emi Flannery tallied nine points, three aces, three kills, 10 serve receptions and five digs. Brown had four points, five kills, eight serve receptions and 16 digs. Ivory Herbert had four points, two kills, six assists and 10 digs.
