BROOKVILLE - The Lady Lions traveled to Franklin County for volleyball action Wednesday. The Lady Wildcats knocked off Rushville 25-16, 25-15 and 25-20.
“Tonight was not what I had hoped for, but what was to be expected considering our last couple of days. Our school and our community is hurting due to the tragic loss of a student. The kids are just trying to figure out their emotions and are mentally exhausted. Right now, we are just taking one day at a time and will get through this together as a team, as a school, and as a community,” Coach Scanlan said.
For the Lady Lions, Olivia Yager had two kills, nine assists and six digs. Emily Hadley added eight points, two aces, six kills, 19 serve receptions and 17 digs. Kendra Hamilton finished with 10 kills, 11 serve receptions and 13 digs. Abby Buckley tallied six points, one ace, eight assists and 12 kills. Jama Barnes had 13 serve receptions and 13 digs. Josie Fields added three kills.
Franklin County won the junior varsity match 25-16 and 25-12.
For Rushville, Lily Brown had five points, two aces, nine serve receptions and three digs. Molly Zachery added three points, 15 serve receptions and 13 digs. Sophia Dora had two points, two assists and five digs. Kara Chandler added two assists and five digs. Ericka Kuhn had three kills.
The Lady Wildcats won the freshman contest 25-21 and 25-20.
For the Lady Lions, Kiley Parsley had 10 points, two aces and one kill. Mallory Angle added three points and one ace. Jocelyn Cain had four kills, five serve receptions, three digs and one assist block. Britney Mahon had two points, one ace, one kill, four assists and one assist block. Kuhn finished with five kills, 10 serve receptions and three digs. Josie Ballenger had one kill, three assists and five digs. Alexus McGuire added three serve receptions.
Rushville 3, South Dearborn 2
RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions picked up their first EIAC win of the season by knocking off South Dearborn 25-21, 28-26 and 25-12.
“I was very proud of how both teams played after the week we have had at school. They really needed something positive. Both teams played well and had some really great moments. This was a good win to lead into the weekend as we have our Rushville Invitational,” Coach Scanlan said.
Statistics for the Lady Lions included Buckley with 10 points, 3 kills, 14 assists, 23 digs; Hadley 10 points, 1 ace, 6 kills, 13 serve reception, 15 digs; Barnes 21 serve receptions, 21 digs; Hamilton 8 kills, 13 serve receptions, 11 digs; Yager 9 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 13 assists, 14 digs; Fields 4 kills, 1 solo block; Shrayder Fischer 3 kills;Carley Jobe 2 kills; Ballenger 1 kill; and Katie Yeend 1 kill, 1 solo block.
The Lady Lions won the junior varsity contest 25-23 and 25-19.
Statistics for Rushville included Dora 6 kills, 7 assists, 8 digs; Zachery 9 points, 3 aces, 10 serve receptions, 25 digs; Chandler 8 points, 3 kills, 11 assists, 5 digs; Carlie Kuhn 7 serve receptions, 13 digs; Brown 1 kill, 12 serve receptions, 9 digs; Ericka Kuhn 4 kills; Ballenger1 kill, 8 digs; Kendra Buckley 6 points, 1 ace, 3 kills; and Emilee Jackman 3 kills.
