Just as it did 25 years ago when she played for Rushville, Jamie (Stewart) Russell’s life largely revolves around basketball.
Her playing days have long since ended, but she gets to stay involved with hoops thanks to her job.
“I have been working for the Indiana Pacers for 16 years now,” Russell said, “so I’m still heavily involved with basketball. It’s truly shaped my life.”
Stewart and her co-workers spent part of one day last week learning how to pump crowd noise into Bankers Life Fieldhouse. No fans are allowed to attend NBA games yet, and the Fieldhouse in under construction anyway.
“It’s going to look like a whole new place,” Russell said.
The former Rushville Lion took time to reflect on her achievements and the many people who helped her along the way.
On it not feeling like it’s been 25 years since playing for Rushville
Oh, no, not at all. That’s funny because it’s the first thing I’ve said to people when they said, “Can you believe you made the Silver Anniversary team?” I can’t believe I’ve been out of school for 25 years! That’s the first that that’s really hard to let sink in.
Being named to Silver Anniversary team
It’s such a true honor to even be considered. I played with some great, great teammates at Rushville. A lot of my own success was because I had great teammates and an awesome coach. My coach alone was a hall of fame coach. I was very blessed to have all of those factors at Rushville. It was definitely a positive of 2020.
On coach Cinda Brown
As a girl growing up in Rushville, that was always a dream to want to play for Cinda Brown. She had some of the best high school girls teams and had the winningest record in the state of Indiana for the longest time for girls basketball. (Brown has the record for winning 18 consecutive sectional titles. Russell was a member of Nos. 13, 14, 15 and 16). There was a lot of stress to hold to the teams before you when you played on her teams. But it was good, competitive stress. You knew it was a winning tradition and you didn’t want it to end on the team you were on.
Memories this has stirred up
From when I was contacted by the Hall of Fame to present my information of all my accolades from high school, it definitely made you go down memory lane. My freshman year we went to the Final Four at Market Square Area. That was back before class basketball. A very awesome memory, because we were a pretty small school, Rushville was, and being up there in the Final Four was really awesome. My sophomore year we got beat in the Sweet 16, so we got pretty far then. And then my junior year we got beat in the Elite Eight, so we had some good runs while I was there. So a lot of celebrations that were allowed to be had, which made for some great, great memories playing basketball for Rushville. And we had awesome fan support. We had better and more fans at Rushville than at Miami of Ohio when I played there in college.
End of hoops career
At the point of graduation, myself and another girl – Aubrey Hamilton was her name at the time – we were told there were a couple WNBA teams interested in pursuing us. At that time we were both really ready to get on with our lives and with our careers. The WNBA had just started at that time; we really weren’t sure how successful it would be. We were both very ready to just move on and start working in the careers that our degrees (mass communications for Russell) had got us to at that point.
Duties with the Pacers
My title is associate director of game operations. At the games, I’m the on-court manager. Anything you see on the floor that’s happening besides the playing of the game is my area. We’re directing the anthem, halftime, all the games on the court, anything you see on the big screen we’ve helped get produced. I’m also in charge of the mascot program. A lot of times I am the voice of Boomer, our mascot, because he can’t talk, and Freddy Fever, for our WNBA team, the Indiana Fever. I also run our kids club for the Pacers. So I have wide array of things I do.
First day memory
My very first day on the job in game operations was Reggie Miller’s last home game. My job that game was to help let him know when to go to a certain tunnel when our owners, the Simon’s, presented him with a Bentley. My job was to have Reggie go over and accept the Bentley, so a pretty cool memory.
Keeping in touch with ex-teammates
I go home quite a bit because my family still lives in Rushville. I am in close contact with my old coach, Cinda Brown; we talk a lot. I run into teammates a lot. I would say the one I talk to the most is Jennifer Marlow, whose last name now is Drudge. Anytime I run into an old teammate it’s like old family. It’s pretty neat to go back home and run into some of them.
Closing remarks
I’m very honored for this and truly blessed for this recognition. I appreciate all the support from everyone that I’ve gotten over the years, especially my parents, Jim and Becky Stewart. Both still living in Rushville in the same house I grew up in. I have one brother. His name is Mike Chandler, who is the one who got me started in basketball. He was always the one out playing in the driveway and I wanted to be just like him. We had a lot of tough battles and he made me the mental toughness I ended up having through his school and college. There were many fights out there.
