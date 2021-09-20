RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Street Department announced that heavy trash items will be removed with residents' normal trash day beginning Sept. 27.
All items need to be placed out for collection by 7 a.m. on your regular trash collection day.
Any pile that will require 10 minutes or more for two employees to pick up will not be collected.
There are a number of items that will not be picked up including electronics (TV, computers, monitors, etc.), paint, tires, hazardous materials, air conditioners and refrigerators. Any of the aforementioned items with the exception of tires can be deposited on the monthly tox-away day held the first Saturday of each month at the Smiley Avenue Transfer station.
Tires can be disposed of for a fee at the transfer station during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Free dumping at Smiley Avenue Transfer Station was discontinued a couple of years ago. In the past, the station was bombarded with people bringing in large loads of trash. The program is meant for citizens of Rushville to dispose of small amounts of unwanted items and the concern was that some were stockpiling trash in order to take advantage of the free week or bringing items from out of town.
Heavy Trash pickup dates are as follows:
- Monday, Sept. 27 – residents on Monday's trash route items will be collected.
- Tuesday, Sept. 28 – residents on Tuesday's trash route items will be collected.
- Wednesday, Sept. 29 - residents on Wednesday's trash route items will be collected.
-Information provided.
