RUSHVILLE - Emily Bradley has qualified for the 2023 National Little Britches Rodeo and will be competing in barrel racing, pole bending, and goat tying this year.
NLBRA Finals will run the week of July 2-8 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, and will be televised on RFD-TV. In 2022, Bradley qualified for one event, goat tying. In her second year at the nationals, she has qualified in three events.
Bradley has been involved in rodeo for three years through Indiana Junior Rodeo Association, Midwest Youth Rodeo Association, Indiana High School Rodeo Association, and National Little Britches Rodeo Association. She has worked hard to accomplish this goal to compete in all her events on a national level.
NLBRA has a great mission and goal of promoting fair competition, good sportsmanship, and the appreciation of rodeo. It is also amazing to hear that the finals host more than 1,500 contestants and offer $380,0000 in awards and college scholarships. It is an excellent opportunity for Bradley to compete with the best from 33 states and meet new friends while enjoying the sport of rodeo.
While this is a unique opportunity, it does not come without its challenges. Bradley, with the support of her family and community, is raising money to help with expenses of traveling to the nationals. All contestants must transport themselves, livestock and equipment to the rodeo. These kids do not receive any funds from rodeo associations or other sources to help with these expenses. If you would like to help with these costs, please message Stacy Moore Bradley on Facebook.
To follow your local favorite at the NLBRA Finals week of July 4, visit https://www.nlbra.com/ for complete results.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.