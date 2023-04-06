GREENSBURG – North Decatur hosted South Decatur and Rushville in the season opener for the track outdoor season.
For the girls, Rushville won the team title with 82. South was second with 49 and North was third with 35.
“We have a deeper team this year on the girls side. This will help us later in the season,” Coach Tush said.
The Lady Lions captured a total of eight event titles.
Leonie Boyer won the high jump. Carly Senour placed first in the long jump. Jenna Lawler won the shot put. Railyn Combs was quickest in the 100. Ashley Whitham crossed the line first in the 3200. Bell Westphal won the 400. Mikayla Herbert took top honors in the 800. The 4x800 relay team of Maddy Hankins, Mia Norvell, Jentri Wallace and Mikayla Herbert took first place.
For the Lions on the track, a standout performance by Chase Woolf in the 100, 200 and 400 split tops the list for the meet on the boys side.
“Ashton Reece winning the 300 hurdles; Charlie Sterrett’s lead-off leg in the 4x800; Hunter Parmerlee and Ryan Schindler’s impressive wins in the 1600 and 3200; and Wyatt Jacob’s dominating win in the 800 all leave an optimistic impression for the future of this team,” Coach Tush said.
Rushville’s field events were filled with consistent performances by Trent Dyer, Dylan Thompson and Triston Norris leading the way in the high jump, long jump and throws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.