RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions defeated Union County 9-0 via the new mercy rule. If a team is up nine points with 20 minutes or less to go in the second half, the game is over.
Lead scorer for Rushville was junior Belle Gossett who completed a hat trick with three goals. Gossett’s first goal had an assist from junior Jin Calaf and her third goal had an assist from senior and captain Lily Krodel. With two goals each, Calaf and junior Audrey Gulley also scored points for the Lady Lions. Both of Calaf’s goals were assisted by Gossett. Senior Savannah Gray and senior Allie Yung each had a goal for Rushville.
Gossett lead the team with shots on goal at five. Gulley, Gray, and Yung each had three shots on goal. Calaf had two shots on goal. Freshman Railyn Combs, Krodel, and senior captain Audrey Gettinger each had one shot on goal.
Junior keeper Kelby Roberts had two stops and three saves for the night and freshman keeper Macy Jo Seyfferle had three saves.
Senior Savannah Gray said, “I feel like we stayed strong the whole game and we didn’t break down. We had really good passes, but we did have a couple issues with talking. Overall, we did really good on and off the field supporting our teammates.”
Junior Belle Gossett said, “It felt amazing to get my first goal of the season. Working with my teammates helped me get there. Tonight’s win was incredible. We worked together so well tonight and that’s what we’ve been practicing these past few weeks. Looking for each other helped us a lot tonight to get that win. Last week, we got off to a rough start, but this week we’re starting off strong and I’d like to keep it that way for the rest of the year.”
Senior Lexi Morris added, “I felt that we did really good on defense, even though we didn’t get any offsides calls. With the transition from three man defense to a four man defense it got really tough for us to get back but we did it and got the job done. We did really well on getting the ball pushed up to offense so they can get shots off.”
Senior Captain Lily Krodel said, “I thought everybody played really well tonight. We were really strong both offensively and defensively and played good together as a team.”
The Lady Lions host Oldenburg at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lions 12, Union County 3
RUSHVILLE – The Rushville boys soccer team hosted the Union County Patriots on Tuesday. Once again, a high scoring match ensued with the Lions winning 12-3, making their record 2-2 for the season.
The evening started with Carter Tague scoring seven minutes into the game. Once the first goal went in, it did not take long for more scoring to follow. Aritz Gomez, Evan Clark, and Nathan Dora and Tague again all scored within the first 20 minutes of the game making it 5-0.
A foul by the Lions in their penalty box allowed Union County to get on the scoreboard, but goals by Clark and Gomez gave the Lions a 7-1 lead at the half.
The Lions came out in the second half and were able to possess the ball much like they did in the first half.
Sophomore Matthew Clark said, “I thought we played well and really worked on our passing. It allowed us to score.”
And score some more is what the Lions did. Tague found the goal two more times and the Patriots scored twice too making it 9-3. Three more goals by Gomez at the end of the game, led to the final score.
The Lions were able to connect on over 50 percent of their 22 shots on goal. Coach Wagner talks a lot about setting your teammate up for success and that’s exactly what our players did tonight. Jesus Leon recorded an astounding five assists, making him tonight’s Player of the Game. Jackson Tracy logged two assists, followed by Gomez, Dora, and Matthew Clark each with one.
The Lions will next be in action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Muncie Central.
