NEW CASTLE - Rushville's cross country teams traveled to Memorial Park in New Castle Tuesday on a near perfect night for an invitational. The Lions and Lady Lions ran to a second place finish in both races.
Eastern Hancock won the title for the boys with 35. Rushville was close behind with 40 followed by Cowan 74, New Castle 88, Anderson 117, Shenandoah 153 and Union incomplete.
For the girls, New Castle came out on top with 27. Rushville had 39 and Shenandoah finished with 64. Anderson, Cowan, Eastern Hancock and Union were all incomplete.
The Lions were led by senior Charlie Sterrett with a fifth place finish in 19:11. Hunter Parmerlee was seventh in 19:35 followed by Logan Jacobs eighth in a personal best 19:43, Isaac Schelle ninth in a personal best 19:45, Kyle Jacobs 11th in a personal best 20:00 and Dustin King 12th in a personal best 20:06. Branson ran a personal best 21:43. Ash had a personal best 23:22. Basturk finished in 24:52 and Ellis had a personal best 25:58.
"Eastern Hancock won the meet, but had a 1 through 5 time spread of 2:54 seconds compared to the Lions 49 seconds. This again demonstrates the depth we have as a team and the next step is to move up faster together. I hope to see someone break out in one of these meets coming up," Coach Tush said.
The Lady Lions were second to New Castle, a team Rushville will see next month in the sectional.
"The girls ran a very conservative race and packed together nicely just like the boys," Coach Tush added.
Rushville was led by Josie Corn with a 4th place finish in 22:39. The Lady Lions managed to pack eight in the top 15, including Melaney Mahan 23:53, Mady Hankins 23:55 (personal best), Kendra Jacobs 24:42 (personal best), Layla Denney 25:39, Mia Norvell 25:43, Jentri Wallace 26:00 and Jorja Ellis 26:16. Newhouse finished in 26:56 and Adams in 27:46.
Rushville will compete in the South Dearborn Invitational Saturday in Moores Hill.
