RUSHVILLE – Rushville is the host site for the IHSAA girls basketball sectional beginning Tuesday. Batesville, Connersville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, Rushville and South Dearborn will be competing for the sectional title.
Due to the continuing pandemic, each school will be given 250 purchase vouchers. Purchase vouchers will be for individual session tickets only. Children need to be accompanied by an adult and need a purchase voucher as well. Preschool children will be admitted free, but will need a purchase voucher.
Masks will be required for entry and required for the duration of the event. The exception to this rule is when consuming food or beverage. Spectators are asked to social distance. Family units may sit together. Individuals noncompliant with wearing a mask and socially distancing will be asked to leave the facility.
The first game of the sectional will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lawrenceburg will take on Connersville.
On Wednesday, Greensburg takes on Franklin County in the opener at 5:30 p.m. and Rushville faces South Dearborn in the second game at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Batesville will take on the winner between Lawrenceburg and Connersville at 5:30 p.m. The second game Friday will be the winners from Game 2 (Greensburg vs. Franklin County) and Game 3 (Rushville vs. South Dearborn) at 7:30 p.m.
The championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
