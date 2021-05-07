RUSHVILLE - The Rushville track teams celebrated Senior Night with a sweep of Tri and Union County.
The Lions won with a team total of 104 followed by Tri 39 and Union County 22.
The Lady Lions won with 73.5 followed by Union County 58.5 and Tri 32.
For the boys, the Lions celebrated seniors Nick Amos, Keith Bacon, Heath Barada, Adam Bousman, Shepard Cupp, Colton Griffith, Josiah Hay, Caleb Krodel, Joe Sheehan, Sam Sterrett, and Jake Vance as well as senior managers Olivia Dora and Abby Ratekin.
"I am very proud of this group of seniors and I am very happy that they got to enjoy a full track season after losing last year. They are the strength of this team on the track and in the field, but they also provide the leadership of the team. They work hard every day and they push their teammates to improve. They set an example for the younger athletes to follow. Congratulations and thank you to all of our seniors," Coach Jim Marlatt said.
In the field, pole vaulters Brody Miller, Jacob Hampton, Nick Amos, and Kavan Hay took places 1-4 clearing heights of 8-0, 7-6, 7-0, and 6-0 respectively.
Joe Sheehan won the shot put with a distance of 41-3 with Austin Vance finishing second with a season best throw of 39-9. Nick Pavey, Bryton Grizzell, and Dominick Evans also threw in the event. Sheehan also finished second in the discus with a throw of 112-3 with A. Vance, Amos, Pavey, Grizzell, and D. Evans also competing.
Tristan Norris and Carter Tague finished second and third in the long jump with distances of 17-11.5 and 17-6 with Aedan Muench-Bender also competing. Alec Evans finished second in the high jump clearing 5-6.
On the track, the 4x800 team of Tague, Caleb Krodel, Charlie Sterrett, and Keith Bacon finished first with a time of 9:04 with the team of Adam Bousman, Heath Barada, Jonathan Starke, and Shepard Cupp finishing as the top reserve team.
Caleb Rector finished second in the 100m hurdles with a time of :20.03 with Brian Simmermon and Ashton Reece placing fifth and sixth.
Jake Vance won the 100 with a time of :11.46 with Harper Miller placing fourth in :12.25. Chase Woolf, Tristan Norris, Ashton Reece, and Benjamin Means ran in reserve. Kyle Stanley, Ryan Schindler, and Sam Sterrett took 1-3 in the 1600 with times of 4:55, 5:09 and 5:17.
The 4x100 team of Norris, Woolf, Means, and Roosa placed second with a time of :49.12.
Tague and Josiah Hay took first and second in the 400 with times of :53.49 and :54.21 (season best) with Sam Barada also running a season best time.
Rector and Reece returned to finish first and fourth in the 300 hurdles both with season best times of :47.40 and :52.02.
Bacon, C. Sterrett, and Bousman placed 1-3 in the 800 with times of 2:12, 2:13, and 2:13 (season best) with H. Barada, Starke, Cupp, and Tuff Tackett all running season bests in the event.
In the 200, J. Vance and Colton Griffith both ran season best times to finish first and third in :23.63 and :24.85. A. Evans, H. Miller, Woolf, Means, Hampton, Reece, Pavey, Muench-Bender, Grizzell, and D.Evans all ran in reserve.
Stanley, Krodel, Schindler, and S. Sterrett returned to sweep the 3200 finishing 1-4 with times of 11:01, 11:08, 11:29, and 11:39 (season best).
The 4x400 team of Bacon, A. Evans, J. Hay, and Tague took first place with a season best time of 3:41 with the team of S. Barada, Rector, Bousman, and C. Sterrett finishing as the top reserve team.
"Tonight was a positive way to end our regular season. Several guys performed at their best and we are looking ready to compete well at the conference meet and in the tournament," Coach Jim Marlatt said.
The Lions improved their season record to 7-11.
For the girls in the field events, Indya Burnett placed fourth in the high jump jumping a height of 4-6. In the long jump, Burnett and Cassidy Tellas placed second and third jumping distances of 13-8.5 and 13-4.5. Olivia Wehr and Jocelyn Cain also competed with distances of 13-1.5 and 11-3.
In the pole vault, Tush, Gabby Pavey, and Annie Hadley placed first, second, and third, clearing heights of 8-6, 7-6, and 6-0 for the night.
Sophomore Katie Tabeling, Annie Thoman, and Addison Ballenger took first, second, and third for the night throwing distances of 34-4. Ballenger with a personal best of 30-4. Tabeling threw 86-4 in the discs talking second overall. Thoman took fourth with 76-0 in the discus. Ballenger also competed throwing a distance of 66-5.
In the 100M dash, Lexi Morris finished with a personal best time of :15.34. Tellas competed taking fourth finishing with a time of :14.83.
In the 400M dash, Tush took second with a time of 1:07, and B. Westphal also competed finishing with a time of 1:28.
In the open 800M run, Ashley Whitham, Mia Norvell, and Maddy Hankins ran times of 2:51, 2:52, and 3:09 placing first, second, and fourth. Pavey, Lawrence, and Adams also competed in the 800M run.
In the 1600M run, Savannah Westphal with a personal best time of 6:41 taking third for the night.
In the 100M hurdles, Krodel took first finishing with a personal best with a time of :17.27. Ripberger and Cain competed finishing with times of :23.06 and :21.14. Krodel won the 300M hurdles finishing with a time of :49.75. Burnet, Ripberger, and Cain also competed finishing with times of :57.10 taking fourth, 1:02, and 1:06.
The 4x100 team of Tellas, Hadley, Cain and Morris finished in 3rd with a time of 1:00.
The 4x400 team of Burnett, B. Westphal, Norvell, and Krodel finished second with a time of 4:43. Hankins Pavey, Lawrence, and Whitham competed as well finishing with a 5:30.
The 4x800 team of B. Westphal, Norvell, Whitham, and Wehr finished first with a time of 11:33. Pavey, Lawrence, Adams, and Hankins also competed finishing with a time of 13:01.
"In the last in season meet, the Lady Lions beat the rain, performed very well, and overall showed impressive improvements. The Lady Lions honored two senior ladies, Annie Hadley and Addison Ballenger. These girls show great leadership on and off the track. Very proud of the girls overall and ready to compete in the conference, which will be home on May 11 and sectional the following week," Coach Hannah Augsburger said.
Rushville is set to host the EIAC Championship Meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The reserve EIAC Meet will be held at South Dearborn on Saturday, May 15, beginning at 10 a.m.
-Information provided.
