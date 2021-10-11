The Lady Lion junior varsity volleyball team competed in the EIAC JV tournament this past Saturday and came away with the championship.
The Lady Lions first defeated South Dearborn in three sets 25-17, 24-25, 15-12.
For Rushville, Ivory Herbert had 15 points, two aces, seven assists and nine digs. Emi Flannery added 10 points, two aces, six kills, one solo block and one block assist. Sophia Dora had 13 serve receptions and 12 digs. Jocelyn Cain added eight kills and two solo blocks. Brittney Mahan had 10 assists. Kiley Parsley and Trisha Morgan both had 10 digs.
The Lady Lions defeated Franklin County in three sets 22-25, 25-15, 15-13.
For the Lady Lions, Flannery had nine points, two aces, five kills and six digs. Mahan finished with nine points, six assists and seven digs. Herbert added six points, 10 assists and 14 digs. Audrey Angle had six kills. Cain had five kills. Dora finished with 17 serve receptions and 25 digs. Morgan had eight digs.
In the championship game, the Lady Lions took on Connersville. This time the Lady Lions defeated Connersville in to set 25-21, 25-19.
For Rushville, Mahan had six points, six assists and 10 digs. Dora added 11 points, four aces, 13 serve receptions and 19 digs. Flannery had four kills and seven digs. Angle and Cain both had two kills. Parsley had four kills. Morgan finished with 10 digs.
"The JV team saved its best three games for the end of the season. There were some close games and some edge of your seat moments which made for some very exciting volleyball. We are so proud that these girls have battled and improved over the season to get to this moment," Coach Scanlan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.