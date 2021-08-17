SHELBYVILLE - Rushville opened the cross country season with both the boys and girls teams traveling to Blue River Park in Shelbyville for a meet hosted by Triton Central.
For the boys, Franklin Central won the team title with 21 points. Greenwood was second with 51 followed by Rushville 80 and Decatur Central 90.
This season the Lions have upperclassman leadership to go with seven freshman or sophomores.
Kyle Stanley led the Lions with an eighth place finish in 18:03.
Hunter Parmerlee crossed the line in 18th in 19:31. Charlie Sterrett was next for Rushville in 20th in 19:38. Isaac Krodel finished 22nd in 20:03. Wyatt Jacobs took 31st in 20:53. Trenton Dyer finished 34th in 21:14. Dustin King was 47th in 22:39 followed by Isaac Schelle 48th in 23:05 and Jacob Lilly 54th in 24:38.
For the girls, Franklin Central took top honors with 18 followed by Greenfield-Central 59, Greenwood 65 and Rushville 87.
Olivia Wehr led the Lady Lions with an 11th place finish in 24:30, just edging out teammate Savannah Westphal in 12th place in 24:31.
Mia Norvell took 23rd in 28:28. Sophia Kemple placed 25th in 29:26. Maddy Hankins was 27th in 30:57. Yanitza Norvell was 29th in 36:04. Jorja Ellis finished 30th in 38:54 and Lanea Adams was 31st in 38:54.
Rushville returns to action Aug. 21 in the Zionsville 4K in Carmel.
