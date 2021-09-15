NEW CASTLE - The RCHS cross country teams competed at the New Castle Invitational on Tuesday and claimed both team titles.
The Lions snagged another first place by placing all five scoring runners in the top 10, all seven varsity runners in the top 15 and all 10 runners in the top 25.
"It was a great team win and shows one of our greatest strengths, our depth. The Memorial Park course is one of the toughest around with hills and uneven footing. It is always a challenge, and they rose to the occasion," Coach Amy Tush said.
The Lions were led by Senior Kyle Stanley (3rd), Charlie Sterrett (5th), Wyatt Jacobs (7th), Trenton Dyer (8th), Hunter Parmerlee (9th), Ryan Schnidler (12th), and Isaac Krodel (15th). Other finishers were Isaac Schelle (20th), Dustin King (23rd), and Jacob Lilly (25th).
The Lady Lions claimed victory in old school cross country fashion. They tied, but in cross country there is always a winner. Ties are broken by the sixth runner.
"It doesn't happen very often, but today we benefited from our team depth and proved that everyone is needed to claim victory," Coach Tush said.
Leading the Lady Lions was Junior Olivia Wehr (6th), Savannah Westphal (7th), Ashley Whitham (14th), Mia Norvell (16th), Maddy Hankins (18th), Sophia Kemple (20th), and Yanitza Norvell (28th). Other finishers were Jorja Ellis (29th) and Lanea Adams (31st).
"Today was a huge confidence booster for the Lady Lions and a good win for both teams. We have greater challenges ahead these next few weeks, but it is nice to confirm we are on the right track," Coach Tush added.
The teams return to action at 9 a.m. Saturday inthe South Dearborn Invitational in Moores Hill.
-Information provided.
