Oldenburg Academy senior Owen Russell made history on May 4 when he signed his letter of intent to continue his education and football career at Defiance College in Ohio (an hour southwest of Toledo).
Russell becomes the first Twister to commit to play football at the next level.
“This is just a very awesome moment for me and my family," Russell said. "I have worked really hard over the last four years to reach this goal. Being the first person to commit for football at the next level from OA is very special moment.”
While at Oldenburg Academy, Owen found himself playing multiple positions on both sides of the ball – nose tackle, linebacker and offensive line. As he prepares for the next level he will also have to prepare to play defensive end for the Yellow Jackets.
“I’m very excited to play defensive end," Russell said. "It will take a lot of hard work to perfect the craft of being in that position, but I’ve never shied away from a challenge."
Defiance College is a Division III school that competes in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference that includes teams such as Hanover, Mount St. Joseph, Rose-Hulman, Franklin, Bluffton, Anderson and Manchester.
“It’s a very nice thing to go to a school that plays a lot of schools in Indiana so my family can come watch me play," Russell said. "I would like to thank Coach Feller for pushing me to be the player I am today; thank you to my parents for supporting me; to Defiance college for allowing me to continue my football career; and thank you to Mr. Kolks for helping with this process along the way.”
OA athletic director Patrick Kolks wished Russell the best of luck next year.
“I know that he will represent OA the right way," Kolks said, "and it’s been an honor to watch Owen grow into the young man that he is today.”
-Information provided
