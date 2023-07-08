Whether seen via social media, a sports feature on television or in person, most of the country is becoming familiar with and a fan of Banana Ball.
Include me in that group.
I first became aware of the Savannah Bananas through Twitter. Banana Ball was founded by Jesse Cole, and the first season was played in 2016 in Savannah, Georgia. Last Friday, I was able to witness first hand the fun and entertaining antics of the Bananas at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Before a huge crowd of 15,000 (largest in Bananas’ history), the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals took to the field for a “baseball” game. Some may say it is not real baseball, and they are right. It is Banana Ball ... looks a lot like baseball with a few minor changes and a lot of entertainment.
That is important for the die-hard baseball fans to remember. This is entertainment ... a fan-first atmosphere that can be enjoyed by all ages.
This is not the MLB and I don’t think anyone in attendance thought it was supposed to be. Just like high school and college wrestling fans (SPOILER ALERT) know that the WWE is entertainment, the capacity crowd at Victory Field was there for the entertainment, and we weren’t disappointed.
The atmosphere is fun. The players are having fun and most of all, the fans are having fun.
There are similarities to “regular” baseball and Banana Ball. They play on a full size field. Bases are 90 feet apart. The mound sits 60-6 from home plate. There are 9 players on the field defensively and three outs per half inning.
But there are noticeable differences: Banana Ball Rules.
Rule 1: Win the inning, get the point. Every inning is worth one point and the last inning every run counts toward points.
Rule 2: There is a 2-hour time limit.
Rule 3: No stepping out of the batters box. If a batter does, it is a strike.
Rule 4: No bunting...if a player bunts, they are ejected from the game.
Rule 5: Batters can steal first base...on any pitch of an at-bat. A wild pitch would seem to be the best option here.
Rule 6: No walks. If a batter is thrown four balls, it becomes a sprint. The batter can go for as many bases as he can while the defensive team must have each player touch the ball.
Rule 7: No mound visits. Keep the game moving along. Fans are not there to see a discussion on the mound.
Rule 8: (One of my favorites) If a fan catches a foul ball, it is an out.
Rule 9: Showdown tiebreaker is used if tied after 2-hours. The hitter must score and in round 1, the batter is against a pitcher, catcher and one fielder. Round 2 is one hitter against a pitcher and catcher. Round 3 is one hitter with bases loaded against pitcher and catcher. If no team has won after three showdowns, they repeat Round 3 with bases loaded until a team wins.
Throughout the 2-hour session, players and fans interact in numerous ways. Contests are held and players even enter the crowd to talk with fans and take photos.
The Savannah Bananas are all about fun, fans and entertainment. One-hand catches, laying down catches, pitching on stilts, between the legs toss to second from the shortstop, bounced throws to first base, throwing out the first banana instead of first pitch and choreographed dances are just a few of the amusing antics of the Bananas.
I will say this, one thing I noticed was that although the players are there to entertain, they can really play. These guys are very good at the game and at their craft.
If you get the chance to see the Bananas, do it. I know I will.
