Indiana South All-Star and BHS graduate Charlie Schebler (left) is pictured with BHS head coach Tyler Burcham at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette at the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North/South All-Star Series.

LAFAYETTE - BHS graduate and Akron University commit Charlie Schebler represented the South All-Stars in the annual Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North/South All-Star Series at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette.

The South squad won the 3-game series 2-1. The South won the opener 4-3. The North came back to take the second game 6-5. In the third game, players used wood bats and the South prevailed 11-6.

Schebler had a good series. In the third game win, Schebler was hit by a pitch in the second inning and eventually came around to score on a passed ball. In the second game, Schebler had a double and scored to put the South on top 6-4. Schebler also doubled in the first game, driving in a run to put the South on top 4-2.

Fellow EIAC player Chance Bentley of Connersville also played for the South.

Avon's Nate Simpson was named series MVP. 

