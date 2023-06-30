LAFAYETTE - BHS graduate and Akron University commit Charlie Schebler represented the South All-Stars in the annual Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association North/South All-Star Series at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette.
The South squad won the 3-game series 2-1. The South won the opener 4-3. The North came back to take the second game 6-5. In the third game, players used wood bats and the South prevailed 11-6.
Schebler had a good series. In the third game win, Schebler was hit by a pitch in the second inning and eventually came around to score on a passed ball. In the second game, Schebler had a double and scored to put the South on top 6-4. Schebler also doubled in the first game, driving in a run to put the South on top 4-2.
Fellow EIAC player Chance Bentley of Connersville also played for the South.
Avon's Nate Simpson was named series MVP.
