COLUMBUS – The Greensburg Junior High golf team traveled to Rocky Ford Par 3 Golf Course in Columbus to face off against Central and Northside middle schools. In the A match, Greensburg tied for first place with Central MS with a 138. Central won the tiebreaker fifth man score by two strokes. Northside MS finished third with a 155.
Leading the way for the Pirates was meet medalist Colten Schroeder with three-over par 30. Other top scores for the Pirates include Reece Beaver 35, Jack McKinsey 36, Logan Simpson 37 and Brant Acra 39.
In the B match, Greensburg finished third with a team score of 190. Top scores for the Pirates were Elaina Weber 45, Myles McKinsey 46, Payton Bright 48, Charlie Stauffacher 51 and Damon Ashley 51.
The Pirates are now 15-5 for the season.
