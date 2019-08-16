GREENSBURG — The 2019 IHSAA Football season kicks off on Friday night — kind of.
While the first official games are not until next Friday, August 23, all three Decatur County teams will be in action tonight in scrimmages to help prepare for week one of the season.
The Greensburg Pirates will be the only team at home this year, as they host the Indian Creek Braves.
North Decatur and South Decatur will both hit the road for lengthy travels. The Chargers will travel to Straughn to meet the Tri High Titans and the Cougars will travel to Union County to meet the Patriots.
This will be the closest thing to real action for the teams until the Civil War game and the Greensburg/Shelbyville game during week one of the season.
