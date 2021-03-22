WESTPORT — Raistlin Lee is the rare track and field athlete who throws shot put and discus, but is also willing to run.
The South Decatur senior, like many of his teammates, is simply eager to compete again after missing last year because of the pandemic.
“Everyone is excited to have a season,” said Lee, who ran cross country in the fall. “Everyone is having fun running; even if they don’t like running, everyone is still having fun because you’re just running with your friends.”
The Cougars have 42 athletes between the boys (25) and girls (17) teams.
Sariina Kalli enters her fifth year coaching, and fourth as the girls head coach.
Dan Wenning is coaching the boys team, his first as head coach after numerous years volunteering.
Bethany Fromer, who has over a decade of coaching experience with cross country and track, is helping as a volunteer.
The Cougars have a small senior class with three boys (Lee, Jeremy Watts, Draven Kontrik) and two girls (Lana Bell, Ali Boilanger).
Watts is a sprinter who has competed in track since sixth grade. He feels more confident this season than he has in previous years, partly because of what he’s learned about technique from watching videos online and from his coaches.
Watts’ main goal is to break his personal-record time in the 100-meter dash. And he’s excited about being a senior leader this season.
“Teaching the freshmen what to do and bringing them up, teaching them the right way to do it,” Watts said. “Just ready to see how we do and enjoy the season.”
Bell made it to regional as a sophomore in the high jump, which is her favorite event. She hopes to break her PR by jumping 5-foot-2 or higher, and to make it to regional again.
Missing last season has made Bell more motivated to work hard and do her best. She also throws discus and has a PR of 90-11.
“I am most looking forward to improving my abilities and helping my team be competitive at each meet,” Bell said.
Boilanger is a middle distance runner. Kontrik is new to the team and will likely throw.
Joy Tron is a senior who has dropped from running middle distance to managing this year because she loves being part of the team, Kalli said.
The Cougars should have depth at middle and distance running events thanks to a strong group of runners who also competed in cross country in the fall. Included are all-conference junior Trevor Newby, plus freshmen Kate Hamilton and Emma Gatewood.
Earning all-county honors were Jack Hamilton, Bridget Nobbe, Newby, Gatewood and Hamilton.
“We have a large group of runners giving us depth in the 800, 1600 and 3200 that we haven’t had in recent years,” Kalli said.
A few cross country runners are dropping down to run the 400, including sophomore Jack Hamilton and freshman Brayley Sundal.
Watts and junior Corbin Mitchell are expected to lead the sprinters. They have obvious experience and dedication, Kalli said.
Freshmen make up the largest class for the Cougars, with nine boys and eight girls. Like the sophomores, the freshmen are eager to compete for the first time at the varsity level.
“We have an enormous number of freshmen and sophomore athletes that are anxious to run, jump and throw this year,” Kalli said.
Because of COVID restrictions at the school, the Cougars were unable to get in the weight room and gym during the winter like usual. However, since conditioning started in January and full practices begin in February, Kalli has been pleased with the effort and participation.
“Most have proven they are ready to work, no matter the workouts we throw at them – and we’ve had to get pretty creative,” Kalli said.
The Cougars lost a talented group of athletes to graduation, including Conner Bower, Logan Platt, Jacobi Shook, Brianna Browder, Tanisha Bushhorn and Sierra Kalli.
Missing last year has made everyone that much more eager to compete this spring.
The throwers have been working on their form this spring, including focusing on a new technique that they hope will lead to longer throws. Wenning has been working with them each day at practice.
Ian Frensemeier and Alli Nobbe are likely to only compete in shot put and discus.
“I’m not fast,” Frensemeier said with a grin while working on shot put during a practice last week during Spring Break.
South Decatur will begin the season April 6 at Rushville in a tri meet with the Lions and North Decatur.
The Cougars have one home meet, scheduled for April 8 against Morristown.
“We have a couple of dual meets early in the season, so we will be able to put more people in each event to really see what we’re working with,” Kalli said.
SD is slated to compete eight times in April before the county, conference and sectional meets in May.
Aside from setting personal records, what are their expectations this season?
“Everyone is supporting everyone,” Lee said. “So I think that the constant support we have everyone will do really well this year.”
