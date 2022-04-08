MORRISTOWN - In a three team meet at Morristown on Thursday, the Cougars won the team title for the boys and the Lady Cougars finished second for the girls.
Morristown took first place for the girls with 91. South was second with 48 and Hauser took third with 17.
Lady Cougars results
- 4x800 relay: 2. South 13:21 (M. Nobbe, Marsh, Flessner, B. Nobbe)
- 100 Hurdles: 2. Kiley Best :17.6 (PR), 3. Ana Arreola 18.0 (PR)
- 100: 1. Brayley Sundal :13.69, 2. Zoe Meer :13.75
- 1600: 4. Bridget Nobbe 7:01 (PR), Elizabeth Flessner 7:28
- 4x100 relay: South 1:01 (Best, Stearns, Danforth, Tooley)
- 300 hurdles: 1. Maria Nobbe :54.50, 4. Paige Hibberd 1:04
- 800: 4. Bernice Tooley 3:30, Holly Marsh 3:44
- 200: 1. Brayley Sundal :30.72, Madisyn Danforth :34.5
- 3200: 3. Bridget Nobbe 16:21, 4. Elizabeth Flessner 17:14
- 4x400 relay: 2. South 4:56 (Sundal, Arreola, M. Nobbe, Best)
- Shot Put: 2. Zoe Meer 26-.5, Allison Flessner 19-4.5 (PR), Maddy Fingar 17-6.5, Taylor Stearns 13-9.5
- Discus: Maddy Fingar 49-7 (PR), Taylor Stearns 48-3, Allison Flessner 41-4 (PR)
- High Jump: 2. Paige Hibberd 4-8 (tied PR), 4. Madisyn Danforth 4-4 PR
- Long Jump: 2. Zoe Meer 13-2.5, Madisyn Danforth 12-6
South won the team title for the boys with 61. Hauser was second with 51 and Morristown finished with 43.
Cougars results
- 4x800:1. South A 9:41 (Walling, Shouse, T. Newby, Hale 2:28); South B 11:14 (Schwering, Jackson, Wilkinson, Stier)
- 100 Hurdles: 3. McKinley Shook 18.25 (PR), 4. Campbell Johannigman 19.90
- 100: 3. Lucas Ballard 11.56 (PR), 4. Owen Arreola 11.68 (PR)
- 1600: 2. Trevor Newby 5:13, 3. Josh Shouse 5:19 (PR), Isaac Schwering 5:55 (PR), Donovan Hale 6:00, Conner Newby 6:18 (PR)
- 4x100 relay: 1. South A :47.12 (Martin, Ballard, M. Shook, Arreola); South B :50.8 (Hamilton, Johannigman, T. Johnson, Mitchell)
- 400: 2. Kelby Shook :55.68, 4. Jack Hamilton :58.18
- 300 Hurdles: 2. Rhett Martin :50.63 (PR), Tyler Johnson :57.72
- 800: 3. Isaac Schwering 2:34, Bradley Walling 2:36, Michael Steir 2:41, Conner Newby 2:52 (PR), Damian Jackson 3:02
- 200: 3. McKinley Shook :26.0, 4. Lucas Ballard :27.10
- 3200: 2. Trevor Newby 12:02, 3. Josh Shouse 12:23 (PR), Donovan Hale 13:10
- 4x400 relay: South A 4:15 (Hamilton, Stier, Mitchell, Arreola); South B 4:48 (Johannigman, Roman Foga, T. Johnson, Wilkinson)
- Shot Put: 1. Ian Frensemeier 37-0, Corbin Mitchell 30-6, Corbin Johnson 26-1 (PR)
- Discus: 1. Ian Frensemeier 109-4.5, 3. Rhett Martin 90-1.5, Owen Arreola 84-.5 (PR)
- High Jump: 1. Kelby Shook 5-6, 3. McKinley Shook 5-4 (tied PR)
- Long Jump: 3. Lucas Ballard 18-10.5, Kelby Shook 16-6
