GREENSBURG - Jac-Cen-Del, South Decatur and North Decatur took to the cross country course despite the rain on Tuesday.
South won the team title for the boys with 36 followed by JCD 41 and North 49.
JCD's Josh Pohle won the race for the boys.
South was led by Trevor Newby in third with a personal best 19:00. Tyler Hibbard took fourth in a season best 20:57. Chase Kalli crossed the line eighth in 21:22. Donovan Hale was 10th in 21:36 followed by Jack Hamilton 11th in 21:59 and Damian Jackson 12th in 22:17. Conner Newby ran a personal best 23:58 and Terry Redelman ran a 24:45.
Other finishers for JCD included Adam Maloney second, Austin Rohls fifth, Jacob Ricke 16th, Gabe Maloney 16th and Austin Hammond 21st.
JCD won the girls title with 32 followed by South 41 and North 53.
JCD's Cloey Simon won the race. Kayla Simon was second overall followed by Virginia Minch seventh, Allison Peetz 10th, Kinsey Rohls 12th, Shelby Reatherford 17th and Alijah Karshner 21st.
For South, Kate Hamilton finished fifth in a season best 24:53. Bridget Nobbe was sixth in a season best 25:10. Maria Nobbe was eighth in a season best 26:23. Emma Gatewood took ninth in 26:29. Brayley Sundal crossed the line 13th in 27:01 and Clair Schoettmer was 14th in 27:03. Also running personal best times were Kiley Best 27:34, Elizabeth Flessner 27:55 and Sami Storm 30:42.
