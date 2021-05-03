WESTPORT – Devin Pate is listed on South Decatur’s roster as 5 feet, 6 inches and 140 pounds.
While the freshman might not have an intimidating physical presence on the mound, he certainly has the stuff to earn batters’ respect.
Pate threw a no-hitter for the Cougars during Friday’s 4-0 home win against Waldron (the Mohawks had two hits in their stats that the Cougars deemed errors). He recorded 10 strikeouts.
“Devin threw a heck of a game,” SD coach Eric Foga said. “The first two innings he didn’t have great control of all of his pitches and had to focus on ball placement. After that he got into a groove and took control of the game.”
It was the fifth straight win for the Cougars, who have vaulted their record to 6-6. They're 3-2 in the Mid-Hoosier Conference, while Waldron dropped to 2-10 overall and 0-5 in the MHC.
While Pate was dealing on the mound, the Cougars got the bats going. They scored a run in the first, then plated three in the fifth.
Zaydun Sharp went 3-for-4 and stole two bases.
Brady Lane and Joseph Royer both went 2-for-3.
Pate improved his record to 3-0.
“For a young player he has stepped up and performed every time we’ve put him on the mound,” Foga said.
Up next
South will play Morristown (7-7, 2-4 MHC) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
