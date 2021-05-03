D Pate

South Decatur freshman Devin Pate stuck out 10 batters and threw a no-hitter during Friday's 4-0 win over Waldron. It was the fifth straight win for the Cougars. 

WESTPORT – Devin Pate is listed on South Decatur’s roster as 5 feet, 6 inches and 140 pounds.

While the freshman might not have an intimidating physical presence on the mound, he certainly has the stuff to earn batters’ respect.

Pate threw a no-hitter for the Cougars during Friday’s 4-0 home win against Waldron (the Mohawks had two hits in their stats that the Cougars deemed errors). He recorded 10 strikeouts.

“Devin threw a heck of a game,” SD coach Eric Foga said. “The first two innings he didn’t have great control of all of his pitches and had to focus on ball placement. After that he got into a groove and took control of the game.”

It was the fifth straight win for the Cougars, who have vaulted their record to 6-6. They're 3-2 in the Mid-Hoosier Conference, while Waldron dropped to 2-10 overall and 0-5 in the MHC.

While Pate was dealing on the mound, the Cougars got the bats going. They scored a run in the first, then plated three in the fifth.

Zaydun Sharp went 3-for-4 and stole two bases.

Brady Lane and Joseph Royer both went 2-for-3.

Pate improved his record to 3-0.

“For a young player he has stepped up and performed every time we’ve put him on the mound,” Foga said.

Up next

South will play Morristown (7-7, 2-4 MHC) at 5 p.m. Tuesday. 

Andy Scheidler may be contacted at 812-663-3111 ext. 217401 or andy.scheidler@greensburgdailynews.com.

