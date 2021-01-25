Twenty-three days had passed since the last time South Decatur played a game before stepping onto the floor Friday at Centerville.
The Cougars had yet another COVID-19 quarantine period, after dealing with similar issues very early in the season. While the layoff might’ve affected certain aspects, coach Kendall Wildey was pleasantly surprised with how they fared in two games this past weekend.
The Cougars beat Centerville Friday before losing Saturday to Linton-Stockton, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 2A.
South Decatur 91, Centerville 60
The Cougars got three practices in before playing the nonconference road game.
“For being out three weeks and with limited practices, we played pretty well,” Wildey said. “We weren’t as rusty as I thought we would be.”
Senior Lane Lauderbaugh and junior Hunter Johnson certainly weren’t rusty in their scoring. They each netted 33 points, despite resting nearly all of the fourth quarter.
Johnson reached 1,000 career points in the contest. Lauderbaugh is the school’s all-time scoring leader with over 1,500 points, and both players will be recognized for their achievements before Tuesday’s home game.
The Cougars hounded the Bulldogs (4-8) with their full-court press.
“We used our press and the fast break to our advantage,” Wildey said.
Linton-Stockton 97, South Decatur 68
After a decent road trip Friday, the Cougars made the three-hour trek to Southridge High School in Huntingburg as part of a shootout that featured four games.
Although they suffered a lopsided loss to a 14-2 team, Wildey called it a “great experience.”
“We ran out of gas in the second half. I could tell our conditioning was not there after being out so long,” Wildey said.
“I’m not saying that to take anything away from them; they’re a phenomenal basketball team. They’re solid at every position with no weaknesses. You can’t help off anybody or you’ll get burned. We did a terrible job of being in help position; they were able to drive at will. Plus, they were quicker, stronger, bigger and more athletic. That’s not a good combination.”
Lincoln Hale, who is committed to Indiana State University, dropped a school-record 48 points on the Cougars. Hale, who is the school’s all-time leading scorer, went 20-for-29 from the field, grabbed 10 rebounds and made five assists.
“Lincoln Hale is the real deal,” Wildey said. “Indiana State is getting a steal with him.”
Johnson played well, particularly in the first half to keep the Cougars in the game, Wildey said. He finished with a team-high 19.
Tyler Sporleder scored 15, Jacob Scruggs added 14 and Lauderbaugh finished with 11.
Up next
The Cougars will aim to play their way back into shape, with four games on tap this week: Monday at Southwestern (Shelby), Tuesday against North Decatur, Friday against Hauser and Saturday at Triton Central.
Wildey called it a big week for the 5-5 Cougars, who are 1-0 in the Mid-Hoosier Conference. Three of this week’s games are against MHC foes.
“The only way we can get in game shape is through the games and playing,” Wildey said. “We’ll continue to try to get that conditioning and polish our game back up. Friday was better than I expected, but we’re still not to where we should probably be at this point of the year. We’ve got to do that through playing.”
